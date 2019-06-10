Final Xbox One Backward Compatible Games Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 432 Views
Microsoft has announced the last batch of original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that will be made available on the Xbox One via backwards compatibility. Also announced are the last backwards compatible that will be getting Xbox One X enhancements.
Check out the list of games below:
Original Xbox
- Armed and Dangerous
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Spinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Splinter Cell
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
- Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Xbox 360
- Asura’s Wrath
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts: Predator
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Skate
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syndicate
- Too Human (free)
- Unreal Tournament III
Xbox One X Enhanced
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Very strange to see Too Human on that list given that there is currently a court order in effect that all copies of that game should be destroyed. Still though, nice to see support for a great game which technically shouldn't be allowed to exist lol.
I had hoped Timesplitters might make it into that list, but settling for Splinter Cell isn't bad either. Just a shame my local retro store has shut down.
Not gonna lie, this is disappointing. Especially if they gut the Free 360 Games with Gold soon sine Sony did the same not too long ago.
Ahhh. So Sad, it has been an amazing scheme. But at-least they give a good reason for why they are winding it down... And that is for Xbox Scarlett and making that console fully backwards compatible with all Xbox One titles, including Backwards Compatible titles.