Final Xbox One Backward Compatible Games Announced

Microsoft has announced the last batch of original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that will be made available on the Xbox One via backwards compatibility. Also announced are the last backwards compatible that will be getting Xbox One X enhancements.





Check out the list of games below:

Original Xbox

Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Spinx and the Cursed Mummy

Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360

Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts: Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syndicate

Too Human (free)

Unreal Tournament III

Xbox One X Enhanced

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Kameo: Elements of Power

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

