Brawlhalla and Adventure Time Crossover Starts Now

posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced Adventure Time DLC for Brawlhalla. The DLC is available now through Hune 25. The DLC adds Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, and Princess Bubblegum to the game.

View the trailer for the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Finn, Jake, and Princess Bubblegum exist in Brawlhalla as alternates to existing Legends, but they’re more than just reskinned characters; they’re Epic Crossovers that feature their own appearances, signature powers, animations, and sound effects. Finn’s powers and abilities mirror those of Jhala, Jake mirrors Kor, and Princess Bubblegum mirrors Lord Vraxx. Each character comes with six signature attacks and two Adventure Time-themed weapons. After the special event ends on June 25, all Adventure Time Epic Crossovers can be purchased from the in-game store for 300 Mammoth coins each.

If our heroes have taught us anything, it’s that they’re stronger together, which is why the new Buddy Mode lets you control two Legends simultaneously. Once the event ends, you’ll still be able to play Buddy Mode as a custom match type. Additionally, a new Adventure Time-themed map, The Treehouse Stage, will be permanently added to the roster, while themed KO effects featuring Lady Rainicorn, Lumpy Space Princess, Gunter, and other sweet townspeople from the Land of Ooo will be added.

