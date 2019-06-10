The Messenger Picnic Panic Free DLC Release Date Announced - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sabotage Studio announced the Picnic Panic free DLC for The Messenger will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on July 11.

View the release date trailer for the DLC below:





Here is an overview of the game:

On your trip to Voodkin Island, you’ll rekindle with the beloved cast of characters from the original game, explore three completely new levels each culminating in unique and inventive boss fights. And of course, Rainbowdragoneyes is back with 18 original tracks for this new tropical adventure.

