Action Adventure Game GhostWire: Tokyo Announced - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks announced during the Bethesda Softworks E3 2019 press conference action adventure game, GhostWire: Tokyo. Platforms were not revealed.

View the E3 2019 teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

GhostWire: Tokyo is a new action-adventure game brought to you by the team at Tango Gameworks.

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before.

Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.

