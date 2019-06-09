Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Out This Fall, Battle Royale Mode Announced - News

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 2019 press conference announced it will release the Wastelanders free update for Fallout 76 this fall. Also announced is the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode, which will get a sneak peek from June 10 to 17.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to the evolving world of Fallout 76. Work together with other players, or not, to survive. Experience the largest and most dynamic world ever created in the Fallout universe with major free updates which grow and evolve the game with new and different ways to play. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.

Key Features:

You will Emerge! – Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, in Adventure Mode or Survival Mode, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits.

– Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, in Adventure Mode or Survival Mode, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits. Welcome to Wild Appalachia! – A mythical beast, a lost generation of scouts, and the strongest brew this side of the Wasteland. Wild Appalachia introduced series of free and all-new quests, features, events, crafting systems and Survival Mode into Fallout 76, all available now!

– A mythical beast, a lost generation of scouts, and the strongest brew this side of the Wasteland. Wild Appalachia introduced series of free and all-new quests, features, events, crafting systems and Survival Mode into Fallout 76, all available now! Howdy, Neighbor! – Wastelanders is a massive free annual update to Fallout 76that fundamentally changes the Wasteland. One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia. Factions of Settlers and Raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and their unique stories, discover the faction settlements of Crater and Foundation, and collect powerful new weapons and armor. Your choices decide their fates. Coming Fall 2019.

– Wastelanders is a massive free annual update to Fallout 76that fundamentally changes the Wasteland. One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia. Factions of Settlers and Raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and their unique stories, discover the faction settlements of Crater and Foundation, and collect powerful new weapons and armor. Your choices decide their fates. Coming Fall 2019. The Nuclear Storm Approaches! – Nuclear Winter is an all-new 52-player PvP Battle Royale mode, free for Fallout 76 players. Nukes have set the world ablaze and the battle to claim your spot as Overseer of Vault 51 has begun – will you be the last one standing or be consumed by the ring of fire? Rank up, unlock exclusive perks and build your C.A.M.P. to weather the storm in true Falloutfashion. Scavenge for weapons, supplies, and nukes to take on other players and creatures and earn unique cosmetic rewards. Sneak Peek Starting June 10, 2019.

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

