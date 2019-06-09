CrossfireX Headed to Xbox One - News

Smilegate Entertainment during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference announced CrossfireX is headed to the Xbox One in 2020.

View the E3 2019 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

With 650 million registered players LTD over its 10-year history, Crossfire is one of the most played PC games in the world. A free to play first-person shooter, Crossfirefeatures two mercenary corporations—“Black List” and “Global Risk,” who battle each other in an epic global conflict. Players assume the role of either a Black List or Global Risk mercenary, joining a team that must work together to complete objective-based scenarios.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, CrossfireX is being developed by our team at Smilegate Entertainment, based in Seoul, South Korea, and we have enlisted world class development partners including Remedy Entertainment to deliver a platform of rich experiences for Xbox players including a single player campaign, battle royale, and competitive multiplayer. We have partnered with Microsoft to create an amazing Crossfire experience for Xbox fans when it ships in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

