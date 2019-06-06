Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts Launches in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher CI Games announced Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Contracts delivers tailor-made missions that offer a clear main objective with a fixed monetary reward, and options to complete secondary objectives for bonus payouts. With hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, Contracts offers sniping gameplay at its absolute best.

Key Features:

Play as a paid contractor, an assassin for hire and defeat your rivals.

Open-ended contracts, bounties and side ops deliver strong replayability options to complete objectives and collect cash to redeem for upgrades and rewards. Beware rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.

Enhanced Scope Mode offers the most realistic experience of intense sniping with a wide range of targets and hundreds ways to kill.

Redesigned in-game HUD and UI with tactical tagging system to mark your enemies for death.

An arsenal of new gadgets to play with including drones, remote sniper turrets, sticky bombs and toxic gas!

Show off your stealth kills and execute silent takedowns to be rewarded for strategic, quiet play.

Battle the brutal wilds of Siberia, Russia and fight to survive the intensity of snow-covered mountains, lush forests and secret bases hidden deep in the mountainside.

Play team death match modes online across brand new, unique maps that will test your sniping skills.

