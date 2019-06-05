Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops the Japanese Charts in Another Slow Week - Sales

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in another slow week with sales of 9,087 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 2.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 33,154 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 8,982 units, the 3DS sold 2,225 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 251 units and Xbox One sold 91 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,087 (3,103,248) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,467 (799,250) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,867 (2,318,053) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 5,912 (1,541,306) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,512 (3,078,583) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,695 (1,328,235) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,635 (625,770) [PS4] Days Gone (SIE, 04/26/19) – 3,807 (174,815) [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo, 03/29/19) – 3,792 (141,952) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3,553 (1,035,582)

