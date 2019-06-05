Pokémon Sword and Shield Release Date Revealed - News

/ 769 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

The Dynamax Phenomenon:

Dynamax is a phenomenon unique to specific locations in the Galar region, where Pokemon can take on gigantic appearances during battle, and it’s an integral part of Pokemon battles in the region. Pokemon from the Galar region are able to Dynamax, and when they do, they become tremendously strong and receive a boost to their power. Trainers can only Dynamax their Pokemon once during battle and the Dynamaxed Pokemon will return to its regular form after three turns. Only Trainers who possess a Dynamax Band can Dynamax their Pokemon.

All the moves of a Dynamax Pokemon will turn into special Max Moves. Max Moves are powerful, and some can even trigger additional effects. For example, the Normal-type Max Move, Max Strike, has the additional effect of lowering the Speed stat of an opponent it hits. The Max Moves the player’s Pokemon can use are determined by the kind and types of moves they knew before Dynamaxing.

Pokemon Gyms:

Pokemon Gyms are found in stadiums throughout the Galar region and attract Trainers that are experts in specific types of Pokemon. To become Champion, players will need to defeat the top Trainer in each Pokemon Gym, also known as the Gym Leader. Spectators flock to the Gym Stadium to view these battles with Gym Leaders, which often involve intense clashes between Dynamax Pokemon. The matches are also broadcast on television throughout the Galar region. Milo is the Grass Gym Leader and is well liked by the Trainers of his Gym. His credo is to always enjoy battles and he specializes in endurance matches using Grass-type Pokemon.

Explore the Wild Area and Join a Max Raid Battle:

The Wild Area is a vast expanse of land in the Galar region with untamed wilderness. It is full of nature and connects several different towns and cities. Trainers will find a greater variety of Pokemon living in the Wild Area than anywhere else in the Galar region. The Pokemon encountered in the Wild Area will change depending on factors like weather or location, so Trainers might see something new each time they visit. While in the Wild Area, players can control the camera to explore the vast areas around them and search for Pokemon and items.

Max Raid Battles are a new battle format that takes place in the Wild Area, in which the player will team up with three other Trainers to take on a wild Dynamax Pokemon. Trainers will then get a chance to catch the wild Dynamax Pokemon if they manage to defeat it—but it won’t go down easily. The wild Dynamax Pokemon remain in their giant form the entire battle and have other unique powers. Close teamwork is the key to success, because only one Trainer involved in the battle can Dynamax their Pokemon. Some Pokemon can only be caught in Max Raid Battles. Max Raid Battles can become even more fun when the player connects with friends to battle together via Nintendo Switch Online. If three other Trainers aren’t available to participate in Max Raid Battles, support Trainers will automatically be added to the player’s team to help battle the wild Dynamax Pokemon.

People and Culture of the Galar Region:

In Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, players will be traveling through the Galar region, where they will find many unique locations, such as cities where Pokemon and people work and live together. Pokemon play an important role in the Galar region where many companies are eager to include Pokemon as part of their workforce. In Galarian culture, Pokemon battles are regarded as the most popular form of entertainment. Pokemon battles are held in stadiums, where challengers and Gym Leaders face off to the passionate cheers of fans and spectators. The Pokemon League is where Trainers gather to compete in Pokemon battles and hone their skills. Players will have to battle the Pokemon Gyms found around the region as they try to reach the pinnacle of the Pokemon League and earn the title of Champion.

As a resident of the Galar region, players will embark on an adventure to become the Champion and meet many people and Pokemon along the way.

Leon is the current Champion of the Galar region and has never been defeated in an official Pokemon battle. Extremely popular for his skill and personality, Leon holds the title of “the greatest Trainer in all of Galar.”

Hop is Leon’s younger brother and will become one of the player’s rivals. The player and Hop are neighbors and begin their journey to become Champion on the same day.

Professor Magnolia is the preeminent Pokemon Professor of the Galar region. The main focus of her research has been the Dynamax phenomenon.

Sonia is the granddaughter of Professor Magnolia as well as being Leon’s childhood friend. Besides being very knowledgeable and willing to offer helpful advice to the player, Sonia is also a young researcher and Professor Magnolia’s assistant.

Legendary Pokemon:

The Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta are shrouded in mystery and are unknown even to those who live in the Galar region. Zacian’s attacks are so graceful that its movements captivate opponents. Holding what appears to be a sword in its mouth, Zacian’s shining blade can cut through anything. With majestic movements and what appears to be a shield covering its body, Zamazenta can turn back any attack and overwhelm any opponents that dare face it.

First Partner Pokemon:

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble are three Pokemon that players can choose to be their first partner. Newly discovered details for these Pokemon include the following.

Grookey

Category: Chimp Pokemon

Type: Grass

Height: 1′

Weight: 11 lbs.

Ability: Overgrow

The stick that Grookey holds, originally from the forest where groups of Grookey live, is imbued with special powers after being exposed to the energy within Grookey’s body. Its green fur creates energy from sunlight. When Grookey drums with its stick near wilted flowers and leaves, they regain their color. Scorbunny Category: Rabbit Pokemon

Type: Fire

Height: 1′

Weight: 9.9 lbs.

Ability: Blaze Scorbunny uses its powerful legs to confuse and disorient its opponents by running and jumping around them. Because the soles of its feet can become very hot, Scorbunny’s kick can burn and damage opponents, too. With a sac in its chest containing viscous fire energy, Scorbunny can increase its heart rate and body temperature by running around. This awakens the true power of its fire energy and greatly increases its physical abilities. Sobble Category: Water Lizard Pokemon

Type: Water

Height: 1′

Weight: 8.8 lbs.

Ability: Torrent When Sobble touches water, its body changes its pattern and color, allowing it to blend into its surroundings. A rather timid Pokemon, Sobble will secrete the water within its body like sweat and disappear into its surroundings when nervous or embarrassed. With tears that are as potent as a hundred onions, Sobble will start to bawl if it feels threatened, spreading its tears around the area and causing everyone around it to start crying uncontrollably. Sobble will then use this distraction as a chance to escape.

Encounters with Pokemon: Battles with wild Pokemon in tall grass or caves will occur when players run into Pokemon that they can see wandering around. Some Pokemon will pursue the player once they see them while others will run away. The “!” mark that will appear above tall grass also seems to be an indicator of wild Pokemon hiding there! Each Pokemon has an Ability, which can have certain effects during battle, while out exploring, or both. In Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, Gossifleur and Eldegoss can possess the new Cotton Down Ability. When a Pokemon with this Ability is hit by an attack, it will send out cotton fluff that will lower the Speed stat of other Pokemon. Any Pokemon that Trainers find or catch during their adventures in Pokemon Swordand Pokemon Shield will have its information registered in the Pokedex. The Pokedex in these titles will actually be part of the player’s Rotom Phone. The Rotom Phone is also home to Rotom, a Pokemon that can enter various electrical appliances. A player’s Rotom Phone can do a lot more than serve as a Pokedex. For example, it can be attached to a bike to make it move faster on land or even travel over water once the bike is modified.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles