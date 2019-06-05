The Surge 2 Gets a Release Date, Preorders Now Live - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Surge 2, Deck13’s follow-up to the sci-fi action-RPG The Surge published by Focus Home Interactive, will be available worldwide September 24, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players who preorder at participating retailers will receive the URBN Gear Pack DLC for free, which includes an armor set, two weapons, one drone, one module, and a bonus online message icon (check listings for local availability).

The Surge 2 Limited Edition is now also available for pre-order, including an exclusive lenticular cover, an 8-page comic book, a massive double-side poster, and three lithographs. The Limited Edition is available from select retailers worldwide.

More Articles