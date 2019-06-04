Intellivision Amico Will Have 22 Playable Games at E3, Teases 5 Color Variants - News

Intellivision with its upcoming video game console, the Amico, will have 22 playable games at E3 2019 next week, announced the company in a Facebook post. This is the first time the company will be showing off the new system.

The company will also be showing off five different color combinations for the console.

Intellivision Entertainment has also opened up new studios in Europe and Dubai.

