Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Announced for Switch and PS4

Natsume has announced Harvest Moon: Mad Dash for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. More information on the game will be revealed at E3 2019 on June 11.

“We are excited to announce a new Harvest Moon game and reveal a first look at its gameplay and features at E3 2019,” said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. “Fans might be surprised at what we have in store for Harvest Moon this year. This different take on the Harvest Moon experience will let players enjoy the classic features of the series in a new and exciting way!”

