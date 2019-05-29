Pokemon Sleep Announced for Smartphones - News

The Pokemon Company has announced a new application, Pokemon Sleep, for smartphones. It will launch in 2020.

Soon, Trainers will be able to wake up with Pokemon every morning with Pokemon Sleep, a mobile app from The Pokemon Company. Pokemon Sleep aims to turn sleeping into entertainment by having a player’s time spent sleeping, and the time they wake up, effect the gameplay.

While more details about the app’s functionality will be revealed at a later date, it was announced that a new device from Nintendo, Pokemon Go Plus +, will connect to Pokemon Sleep and launch with the app. The device will use an embedded accelerometer to track a user’s time sleeping and send this information to their smartphone via Bluetooth.

This new device also has the same functions as the original Pokemon Go Plus, so Trainers can use it with Pokemon Go during the day and with Pokemon Sleep at night. Trainers can look forward to Pokemon Sleep launching for mobile devices in 2020. To celebrate this early look at Pokemon Sleep, Trainers around the world will have the chance to encounter Snorlax that are lying down and deep in sleep in Pokemon Gobeginning today.

