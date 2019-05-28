Little Friends: Dogs & Cats Out Now on Nintendo Switch - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The first virtual pet simulator for the Nintendo Switch, Little Friends: Dogs & Cats from publisher Sold Out, is out today and has a brand new launch trailer.

Little Friends is available for $49.99 through the Nintendo eShop and North American retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target, and for equivalent pricing digitally/at retail in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Key features:

Meet your new best friend – Choose from 6 breeds of puppy and 3 cute kittens, including Shiba Inu, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd and French Bulldog. Give your new friend a name, care for them and develop a bond with them. Lifelike animations help bring your little friends to life.

Choose from 6 breeds of puppy and 3 cute kittens, including Shiba Inu, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd and French Bulldog. Give your new friend a name, care for them and develop a bond with them. Lifelike animations help bring your little friends to life. Play with them – Use the Nintendo Switch touch screen to pet your new friend, or take your puppy pal out on walks to keep them as happy as you can. Play ball, practice for the flying disc tournament, and unlock new toys as you play. Play with up to 3 pets at the same time, or use the hotel to keep up to 12 furry friends.

Use the Nintendo Switch touch screen to pet your new friend, or take your puppy pal out on walks to keep them as happy as you can. Play ball, practice for the flying disc tournament, and unlock new toys as you play. Play with up to 3 pets at the same time, or use the hotel to keep up to 12 furry friends. Get to know them – Learn what your pet prefers to play and feed them their favourite food. With hundreds of lifelike personality traits, getting to know what each pet prefers is important for bonding with your little friend.

Learn what your pet prefers to play and feed them their favourite food. With hundreds of lifelike personality traits, getting to know what each pet prefers is important for bonding with your little friend. Dress up – Choose from over 600 stylish accessories to dress up your new companion. Once they’re ready, take screenshots to remember their amazing outfits.

Choose from over 600 stylish accessories to dress up your new companion. Once they’re ready, take screenshots to remember their amazing outfits. Look after them anytime, anywhere – Take care of your cats and dogs on the go, or put the console in the dock to continue playing on the TV.

More Articles