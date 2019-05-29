Battlefield V Adds New Map Called Mercury Tomorrow, Trailer & Details Released - News

Following on from the "Firestorm" Battle Royale mode in March, EA and DICE have announced a new major free update for Battlefield V. Mercury is an entirely new multiplayer map that will give players a taste of the Mediterranean part of the war, and is arguably the most colourful one to-date.

It was inspired by Operation Merkur, a large-scale airborne attack launched by German forces on Crete in 1941.

The Battlefield blog points out that the map will have increased verticality, so that players can take advantage of the high ground. Mercury will also be asymmetric in Conquest mode - the German side will have more planes and the British more tanks. This was done in order to more accurately reflect the historical event, since the battle opposed the German air force against British ground forces.

Check out the trailer below:

