Spice and Wolf VR Headed to Switch, PS4 and Oculus Quest This Summer - News

posted 9 hours ago

Developers Spicy Tails and Gemdrops announced Spice and Wolf VR will launch for the Nintendo Switch with Toy-Con VR support, the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support, and Oculus Quest this summer. The Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and HTC Vive versions will launch on June 3 for $24.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Presenting a virtual reality animation work based on the highly popular light novel series Spice and Wolf, which sold over four million copies, all developed in collaboration with the series’ original creative team.

Take up the role of a peddler and experience a wondrous day deep in the forest, in a watermill, with Holo the wolf goddess, cute ears, tail and all!

In addition to the main mode, where you can enjoy anime within the virtual reality space, there’s also an “Interactive Mode” where you’re able to pat Holo on the head, pet her tail, and just have fun examining and moving other objects around the room. Please try it out and see how wonderful the feeling of being inside a 2D world can be, an experience unique to virtual reality animation!

