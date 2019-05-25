New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Little Friends: Dogs & Cats - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

May 27

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats

Monkey Business

May 28

Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition

Crystal Crisis

Lapis x Labyrinth

Chime Sharp

GoFishing 3D

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Battle Worlds: Kronos

May 29

TerraTech

Vectronom

Happy Words

May 30

Super Cane Magix ZEROP

Ages of Mages: The last keeper

Anarcute

30-in-1 Game Collection

Ragtag Adventurers

Gato Roboto

Dyna Bomb

May 31

Mowin' & Throwin'

PixARK

Super Arcade Soccer

Golem Gates

Crypt of the Serpent King

Warlock's Tower

Watermelon Party

