New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Little Friends: Dogs & Cats - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 221 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
May 27
- Little Friends: Dogs & Cats
- Monkey Business
May 28
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Crystal Crisis
- Lapis x Labyrinth
- Chime Sharp
- GoFishing 3D
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
May 29
- TerraTech
- Vectronom
- Happy Words
May 30
- Super Cane Magix ZEROP
- Ages of Mages: The last keeper
- Anarcute
- 30-in-1 Game Collection
- Ragtag Adventurers
- Gato Roboto
- Dyna Bomb
May 31
- Mowin' & Throwin'
- PixARK
- Super Arcade Soccer
- Golem Gates
- Crypt of the Serpent King
- Warlock's Tower
- Watermelon Party
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
