Sony's Censorship is Neither Rational Nor Legitimate

When I heard that Sony had banned PQube from publishing Omega Labyrinth Z in the West, I sincerely hoped that it would be an isolated case. However, that hope quickly faded. My alert levels rose further when Marvelous announced that it had to delay Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal to comply with Sony's new censorship policies. Senran Kagura being much bigger than Omega Labyrinth saleswise, it quickly became clear that the issue was of significant importance.

Lately, the situation has further worsened, with Mary Skelter Nigtmares 2 being a Switch exclusive in the West, and D3 Publisher changing Omega Labyrinth Life on PS4 into a heavily censored "Labyrinth Life". Now that Sony has begun to crack down on small and big Japanese publishers alike, concerns are being raised all over the world. Enough is enough. The consequences of these policies are only just starting to be felt, with sales weakening and the shift to smartphone gaming being accelerated. Sony recently provided details to the Wall Street Journal about its new policies, and I think it's time to separate the right from the wrong.

There aren't many reasons why Sony would risk crossing with its very own fanbase. One is legal concerns, and in actual fact games were already being banned in some countries well before Sony ever stepped in. In 2016, Valkyrie Drive Bhikkhuni couldn't be marketed in Germany and Australia because the rating agencies there considered that the sexual content in the game wasn't law-abiding.

In today's world, where imported games fly to any part of the world, Sony fears legal action, or at least techradar believes this particular reason given to the Wall Street Journal to be valid. But isn't Sony being a little too cautious here? We can't discard the risk that a Japanese-only game featuring sexual depiction of underage (or underage-looking) girls will end up in Western markets and on Western media. In fact, I reviewed Mary Skelter Nightmares 2 on this website, so that definitely happens, but Sony is not to blame. Instead it's the retail outlet, which had no right to sell me a game that had "for Japan only" written on the back, that is to blame.

In such cases Sony absolutely did its job and complied with the rules - it submitted the game to CERO, the Japanese rating board, and then put it on the market after receiving approval. The retailer that sold the game overseas has to face the consequences and charges, if there are to be any. To my knowledge, no online retailer has ceased exporting Japanese games on the basis of fearing"legal action" following the presence of sexual content in the products they're selling. In fact, some of them have even made it a commercial selling point. A major Asia-based retailer has been campaigning on the topic, pushing fan service-heavy games like Dead or Alive Xtreme 3. This retailer doesn't seem especially afraid, and if you go further up the chain to the second layer of responsibility that would be CERO anyway, not Sony.

When we're talking about a game localized for the Western market, the issue is even simpler - institutions like PEGI and ESRB are entrusted with the responsibility of deciding whether a game is legal or not. Any complaints must be directed to them, and Sony has no legal responsibility concerning what happens with a game that received the greenlight from state-run authorities. The Senran Kagura series, for example, is PEGI 16 in Europe, which is less restrictive than in Japan where the game is recommended for 17 year olds and up. No one has any problem with this game, except Sony! The company cannot be attacked on legal grounds, because it is shielded by the rating process in every territory.

Now the Wall Street Journal also says that the company also fears "controversies" and references the #MeToo scandal. However, the #MeToo movement was about the sexual harassment of real people, not about fictional characters in a niche genre. It involved major personalities in the entertainment industry, which is far bigger than the visual novel industry, where games only tend to sell a few thousand units worldwide. It's ludicrous to even compare the two. In the worst case scenario, all Sony has to do is disable the share features for sensitive scenes or overly sexual games. That has actually been done before, in Bullet Girls Phantasia when it released on PS4. There, sharing was blocked during the game's kinky interrogation scenes. Of course, some gamers will probably get around such restrictions by using capture cards to show the gameplay anyway, but honestly, how many people is this going to effect?

What should Sony worry more about: the fact that some litigious individual might stir a controversy because he or she witnessed gameplay that was streamed by one of the precious few gamers who purchase sexualised games, or about PlayStation customers who right now are worried about what will happen to their games in the coming months and just how far these censorship measures will go?

Now that a major AAA game like Devil May Cry 5 has been hit by Sony's censorship policies (in a pathetically confusing sequence where the game gets patched in some regions, but then the censorship was reverted in only one), the issue has gone well beyond otaku circles. When French site jeuxvideo.com raises the topic, many in the comments disapprove and wonder if games like CyberPunk 2077 could see some content cut.

A new hardware generation is about to begin, and Sony knows more than anyone that brand image is key, but how will censoring games really play out reputationally? The wider public might sympathise, but will gamers? And if Sony gets into a debate about values, shouldn't the company also have a look at Western games? If Sony wants to be a perfectly moral company, it should also crack down on games that include criminal acts. You can't expect to employ double standards and get a free pass.

It so happens that a Read Dead Redemption 2 streamer has been having fun throwing female characters to alligators , which definitely isn't a noble thing to do, but Sony obviously didn't mind since the company didn't move to censor Rockstar's game. It's almost amazing how ridiculous Sony's position is - it's willing to ban the tiniest aspects of erotica, but is willing to actively endorse and publicise representations of extreme violence. When there's a brutal murder, Sony doesn't leap to censor every game that contains similar murder scenes.

I understand the need for regulation. Creators, like all people, can cross the line with their ideas and go against obvious moral standards. But the regulators do exist, and if there are loopholes or permissiveness it's beholden on those regulators to change their guidelines first; there's no reason for the rest of the game industry to do its job instead.

Finally, Sony can't just target a minority and pretend it's making the entire world better. C rime and murder are no less serious than the problems brought up by Sony with its crackdown on sexual content. If Sony wants to be a moral champion, it shouldn't tackle one vice and ignore the rest; either enforce policies across all aspects of public morals or keep out of the realm of censorship. Gamers, retailers, developers, and publishers are suffering from a policy born of paranoid dogma. It's not making the situation any better, it's making it worse.

