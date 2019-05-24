Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada Announced for Switch - News

Onion Games has announced Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this summer.

The game will be playable at BitSummit 7 Spirits in Kyoto from June 1 to 2.





Here is an overview of the game:

This is Dandy Dungeon as it’s always meant to be played: rebalanced for console release, and full of all of the monsters, loot, secrets, and surprises you could possibly want, plus brand new exclusive features!

Dandy Dungeon is the story of Yamada-kun (age 36), a programmer at a major game publisher. He hates his job. Alone in his apartment, deep into the night, he toils to create a game of his own: it’s an RPG, and he is the hero, Brave Yamada!

One day, he falls in love at first sight with his new neighbor Maria-chan. In an effort to nurture these feelings, he adds Princess Maria into his game!

Will Yamada-kun and Maria-chan find love?

Is destiny pre-programmed, or randomly generated? Is love a bug or a feature?

Find out in this unique, puzzling rogue-lite RPG, coming summer 2019 from Onion Games!

