Emotional Thriller Worse Than Death Launches This Summer - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Benjamin Rivers announced Worse Than Death will launch for iOS in late June, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Humble Store later in the summer.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In this terrifying thriller, Holly returns to her rural hometown to face a threat we can all relate to — her high school reunion. When unspeakable events throw the party into chaos, she must run for her life, solve brain-teasing puzzles, and escape from unseen enemies that are tracking her down — all to save her best friend Flynn.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles