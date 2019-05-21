Capcom Has 'Numerous Titles' in Development Using the RE Engine - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 718 Views
Capcom in its financial results briefing for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2019 revealed it has several games in development using the RE Engine.
"There are numerous titles currently being developed internally with the RE Engine," reads the report.
The engine was first used in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, then was used for the remake of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.
7 Comments
I'm sure RE3 remake will be one of them, but I also hope for new Dino Crisis please dammit!!!!!
Makes sense. Re2 and DMC are visually on par or surpass most western AAA releases.
While the engine is nice. I really want them to further refine their AA options. allow us to change up the AA, rather than trying to set a new worse standard, of just giving us FXAA, TAA, and the combo of FXAA+TAA, because it's blurring things up a bit too much and ruins the overall IQ. At least give us some SMAA.
AA is going to become something of less relevance in the coming years since we are on the rise of 4K. For real, 4K almost eliminates the needs for high level AA.
native 4k doesn't entirely and always eliminate jaggies. That and not everyone can afford the wombo 4k combo for hw needs especially. When 4k monitors and TV's cost below Ł500 and the cards, again at either 3-500, then I imagine we/ll see massive adoption, and then in time, maybe all jaggies will be gone, but until then, I'd like to see good AA methods and not lazy implementations
