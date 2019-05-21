Capcom Has 'Numerous Titles' in Development Using the RE Engine - News

Capcom in its financial results briefing for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2019 revealed it has several games in development using the RE Engine.

"There are numerous titles currently being developed internally with the RE Engine," reads the report.

The engine was first used in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, then was used for the remake of Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.

