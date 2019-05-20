Back in 1995 Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Throw the Warped Code Out announced Back in 1995 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 21 in North America and May 22 in Europe, for the Xbox One on May 22, and for the Nintendo Switch on May 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

A throwback to the survival horror and mystery games of the mid-90s 32-bit generation, Back in 1995 faithfully re-creates everything from this all-but-forgotten era of games.

Be transported to a world both concrete and indistinct, where you must uncover the mystery surrounding the disappearance of your daughter, the catastrophe that shook the city, and why you’ve decided to finally return.

Back in 1995 was created as a labor of love by indie developer Takaaki Ichijo as a means to replicate the unique feeling he had from his first gaming experiences.

Key Features:

Get lost in the nostalgic world of retro 3D graphics, including low res models, texture warping, CRT emulation, and fixed CCTV style camera angles.

Relive the mystery game genre with an old-school user interface and tank controls.

Explore a sparse cityscape in the year 1995, littered with clues about the past.

Interact with a cast of damaged characters whose intentions you can never truly know.

Uncover the mystery of yourself, your daughter, and what happened to the city.

