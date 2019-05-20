Sony Launches 'PlayStation Productions' to Adapt Gaming IP for Film and TV - News

/ 703 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have today announced that they have established 'PlayStation Productions', a new production studio who will bring the company's existing gaming IP to film and television.

The studio will be led by Asad Qizilbash and overseen by Shawn Layden from its location in Culver City.

"We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories," Layden told The Hollywood Reporter. "We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum."

The company noted that rather than licencing their IP to other studios, it would be better to cultivate them internally and cited Marvel's work in bringing comic books to the big screen as an influence.

The first batch of titles in this initiative are already in development.

More Articles