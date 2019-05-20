Sony Launches 'PlayStation Productions' to Adapt Gaming IP for Film and TV - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 9 hours ago / 703 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment have today announced that they have established 'PlayStation Productions', a new production studio who will bring the company's existing gaming IP to film and television.
The studio will be led by Asad Qizilbash and overseen by Shawn Layden from its location in Culver City.
"We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories," Layden told The Hollywood Reporter. "We feel that now is a good time to look at other media opportunities across streaming or film or television to give our worlds life in another spectrum."
The company noted that rather than licencing their IP to other studios, it would be better to cultivate them internally and cited Marvel's work in bringing comic books to the big screen as an influence.
The first batch of titles in this initiative are already in development.
More Articles
6 Comments
I'm sure the movies will be very progressive and up to global standards. I wouldn't even pirate them.
I'm sure this will lead to lots of quality programming, just like we always see when video games make it to movies or TV. /S
Ratchet and Sly: I like what I'm seeing. But please make Ratchet edgier like in the original game.
Why not let Sony Pictures do that ?
Just like how Columbia Pictures is Sony-owned, they'd like to branch off for different projects. I think this is a great idea knowing that media related to Playstation will be under this new Playstation Productions.
- 0
Because Sony pictures might make something that doesn't suck. That would violate the unwritten rule of video game movies and TV - they have to be terrible.
- 0