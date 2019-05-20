Modest Changes in French Charts, Days Gone Still on Top

Quantcast
by Craig Snow , posted 2 hours ago / 255 Views

Not much change in France in week 19 according to SELL. Days Gone continues to hold onto first place, but Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 drops from second the fifth place overall as it finally dips below the weekly level of the Switch's evergreen titles.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4
  1. Days Done
  2. Mortal Kombat 11
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Xbox One
  1. Mortal Kombat 11
  2. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
  3. FIFA 19
Nintendo Switch
  1. New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Yokai Watch 3
  2. Detective Pikachu
  3. Mario Kart 7 
PC
  1. The Sims 4
  2. Farming Simulator 2019
  3. Football Manager 19

