Modest Changes in French Charts, Days Gone Still on Top - SalesCraig Snow , posted 2 hours ago / 255 Views
Not much change in France in week 19 according to SELL. Days Gone continues to hold onto first place, but Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 drops from second the fifth place overall as it finally dips below the weekly level of the Switch's evergreen titles.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Days Done
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- FIFA 19
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Yokai Watch 3
- Detective Pikachu
- Mario Kart 7
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Football Manager 19
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.