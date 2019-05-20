Modest Changes in French Charts, Days Gone Still on Top - Sales

Not much change in France in week 19 according to SELL. Days Gone continues to hold onto first place, but Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 drops from second the fifth place overall as it finally dips below the weekly level of the Switch's evergreen titles.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Days Done Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 FIFA 19

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch 3 Detective Pikachu Mario Kart 7

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Football Manager 19

