Mortal Kombat 11 Dethrones Days Gone on Australian Charts - SalesPaul Broussard , posted 4 hours ago / 435 Views
Mortal Kombat 11 retook the top spot on the Australian charts from last week's first place, Days Gone, according to IGEA for the week ending May 12th. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Fallout 76, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounded out the Top 5.
Here are the ten best selling games at retail for the week:
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Days Gone
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fallout 76
- Super Smash Bros. Utlimate
- The Division 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hasbro Game Night
- Yoshi's Crafted World
