Mortal Kombat 11 Dethrones Days Gone on Australian Charts

posted 4 hours ago

Mortal Kombat 11 retook the top spot on the Australian charts from last week's first place, Days Gone, according to IGEA for the week ending May 12th. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Fallout 76, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounded out the Top 5.

Here are the ten best selling games at retail for the week:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fallout 76 Super Smash Bros. Utlimate The Division 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Hasbro Game Night Yoshi's Crafted World

