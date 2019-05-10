New Xbox Releases Next Week - Rage 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 12 games in total will release next week.





Here is the full list of games:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Rage 2

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Lost Orbit

Devious Dungeon 2

Feudal Alloy

Undead Horde

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Darkwood

Steel Rats

Molecats

