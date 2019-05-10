Final Fantasy VII Remake Remains a Multi-Part Series - News

Square Enix previously announced Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a multi-part series and now in a recent blog post confirmed it will still be released in multiple parts.

"For Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will be reborn on PlayStation 4, there is a lot of content to review in doing a full remake, and production is underway as multiple parts," said the company.

Here is an overview of the game:

Key staff from the original release have come together to bring you Final Fantasy VII Remake. With its epic story, captivating characters, and cutting edge technology that defined an era, the beloved classic that won the hearts of many is finally ready to be reborn.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

