Final Fantasy VII Remake Remains a Multi-Part Series

Square Enix previously announced Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a multi-part series and now in a recent blog post confirmed it will still be released in multiple parts.
"For Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will be reborn on PlayStation 4, there is a lot of content to review in doing a full remake, and production is underway as multiple parts," said the company.
Here is an overview of the game:
Key staff from the original release have come together to bring you Final Fantasy VII Remake. With its epic story, captivating characters, and cutting edge technology that defined an era, the beloved classic that won the hearts of many is finally ready to be reborn.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.
I'm okay with this. I don't think it'll do the game justice to compact it into a single game. The story is far more complex and in-depth, also a more fleshed out Midgar could be as big as RDR2, and then there is the world map which is pretty much a planet size area to explore. I just don't think it's possible to fit all that in a single game and call it complete.
This logic is flawed. How do you recreate an open world in the form of chapters without restricting areas? Ridiculous.
Holyshit, you calling me ridiculous.. Did you know the original FFVII came in 3 disc on PS1? We didn't get to completely explore the world until we reach disc 3.
I hated this when first announced, now though I've accepted it. Once all three parts are out it will probably be a longer game than the original.
At least make a version of FFVII with all the chapters together after it's all out, then.
Don't really see why people have an issue with this. Just wait for the whole thing to come out and done.
How do you recreate an RPG map with chapters? It's fair to skeptical. "Sorry your airship can't fly to this part as that chapter isn't out yet"
Yea I get that and I agree it would be a bit annoying but that in the grand scheme of things is a small complaint for what we are getting (IMO). Once the game is fully released that should go away and that's when I plan on getting the game.
You know what... I actually prefer that. We're probably only going to get one remake of this game in our lifetime. At least involving key members who worked on the original. So I just want it to be as good as possible.
Yes, well I expected as much, this is their guaranteed cash cow. I don't like it though, people complained that FFXV needed dlc and patches to get the full game. Here we have the remake of a 22 year old game being broken up and sold in parts. They may not be so confident to do this with a brand new FF yet, but it seems like highly anticipated remakes and maybe eventually new FF games will be episodic.
Haven't heard of quad layer blu ray huh? Sorry, it's a cop out and your hope and greed lay with the fan base picking this up. Any suckers out there wanting to pay $50 each?
Welp, I guess I'm out then. Not a big fan of waiting for parts and paying more as time goes on.
Not the news i wanted to hear. I am also guessing that each part will be sold separately?
