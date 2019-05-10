Tetris 99 Big Block DLC Out Now, 3rd Maximus Cup Event Starts May 17 - News

Nintendo announced the Tetris 99 Big Block DLC is available now for $9.99 and the 3rd Maximus Cup event will start on May 17.

Here is an overview:

Big Block DLC

Players can get additional modes for Tetris 99 as they are released with a one-time purchase of just $9.99 for this DLC. The initial included game modes are:

CPU Battle – Play Tetris 99 offline against 98 CPU players.

Marathon – Challenge yourself in this offline mode to clear the most lines and score big.

Information about additional upcoming game modes will follow at a later date.



As noted above, the CPU Battle and Marathon modes are played entirely offline. This means that any Nintendo Switch player without a Nintendo Switch Onlinemembership who wants to play Tetris 99 can do so by purchasing the Big Block DLC. Playing the game’s Tetris 99 online mode, however, still requires Nintendo Switch Online.



3rd MAXIMUS CUP

Starting on May 17, the next MAXIMUS CUP online event is available for all players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Like the last MAXIMUS CUP, this free event awards various points for each match played during the event period, even if they don’t come in first place.



The 3rd MAXIMUS CUP runs from 12 a.m. PT on May 17 to 11:59 p.m. PT on May 19. The higher that players place at the end of each match, the more event points they earn. Any participants who earn 100 event points during the three-day period will unlock an in-game theme inspired by the original Game Boy game. For more details about the game and the 3rd MAXIMUS CUP, visit https://tetris99.nintendo.com/.

Tetris 99 is available now as a free-to-play title for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

