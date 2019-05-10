Songbird Symphony Gets Musical Trailer - News

Publisher PQube and developer Joysteak have released a new trailer for the upcoming rhythm-based puzzle platformer, Songbird Symphony.

Here is an overview of the game:

Songbird Symphony tells the story of Birb, a young orphaned bird who, having been brought up by a family of Peacocks who discovered him when he was an abandoned egg, slowly starts to realize he’s somewhat different to the rest of his acquaintances. Setting out a journey of self-discovery, players take charge of Birb as he leaves the nest and heads out into a world bursting with life.

Key Features:

An engaging adventure featuring Birb, a unique little bird with a love of singing and bouncing.

Dazzling pixel based graphics that interweave seamlessly with gorgeous sceneries and delightful animations.

Interacting with other characters adds layers of beat to the game’s soundtrack.

Singing in time with the music adds platforms to play that help the forest’s cast of creatures.

A vast world to explore with 12 interconnected levels featuring scores of secret, hidden areas.

Songbird Symphony will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on July 25.

