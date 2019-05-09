Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Out Now on Steam - News

/ 121 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

SEGA has officially released Yakuza: Kiwami 2 on Windows PC via Steam for $29.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here are the PC specifications:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 (64-Bit Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB / Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 42 GB available space

Additional Notes: Pre-set Graphics Setting: Low, Target FPS: 30FPS (1080p at 75% render scale)

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 3.7 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB / Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 42 GB available space

Additional Notes: Pre-set Graphics Setting: High, Target FPS: 60FPS @1080p

Here is an overview of the game:

Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days were behind him. He and the young girl in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have built a peaceful life from the ashes of conflict. All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With war on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled back into the world he wanted to leave behind.

Kiryu must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon.

Rebuilt from the ground up, Yakuza: Kiwami 2 uses the Dragon Engine to update one of the series stand-out titles into a modern classic. The PC version includes all the enthusiast features you’ve come to expect: 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, customizable controls, and robust graphics options.

Play fan favorite minigames including updated versions of the Cabaret Club simulator and Clan Creator, or check out all new additions like an arcade port of Virtual On, golf bingo, and Toylets.

Also new to Kiwami 2 is the ‘Majima Saga’ which features Goro Majima in his own playable adventure revealing events that occur prior to the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles