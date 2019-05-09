Rage 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developers Avalanche Studios and id Software have released the launch trailer for Rage 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. Rage 2 brings together two studio powerhouses—Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, the gods of the first-person shooter—to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.

An asteroid has annihilated 80 percent of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.

Key Features:

Welcome to the Shooterverse – id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse.

– id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse. The Wasteland Awaits – Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch.

– Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch. Pedal to the Metal – From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it.

– From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it. The Last Ranger – Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

– Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits. Factions and Foes – Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

