SINoALICE Launches in the West in June - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Publisher Nexon Korea Corporation announced the dark fantasy RPG, SINoAlice, will launch for iOS and Android in North America and Europe in June.





Here is an overview of the game:

SINoAlice is a dark retelling of classic fairy tales within an unsettling fantasy world inspired by the game’s creative director, Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to traverse dangerous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to save the storytellers that created their stories.

Launched in Japan in 2017, SINoAlice is the first mobile game from director Yoko Taro. The game has earned acclaim for its impressive character design, climbing to the top ranks in the Japanese App Store where it currently boasts a total of over four million downloads.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles