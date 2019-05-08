Days Gone Shoots Its Way to the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Days Gone (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 114,319 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 28.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (NS) debuted in second with sales of 20,366 units. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in third with sales of 17,618 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 42,108 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 14,167 units, the 3DS sold 4,580 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 536 units and Xbox One sold 155 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Days Gone (SIE, 04/26/19) – 114,319 (New) [NSW] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 04/25/19) – 20,366 (New) [NSW] Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/25/19) – 17,618 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,573 (3,043,150) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,509 (748,009) [NSW] Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom, 04/25/19) – 10,207 (New) [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo, 03/29/19) – 9,138 (109,871) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 8,962 (584,806) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,456 (2,269,581) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (Nintendo, 04/12/19) – 7,467 (43,175)

