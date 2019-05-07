VR High-Seas Pirate Game Battlewake Announced - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer Survios has announced virtual reality high-seas pirate game, Battlewake. The game is coming to unannounced VR platforms in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Avast, matey! Thar be high-seas mayhem ahead in Battlewake, a VR-exclusive seafaring combat game from the creators of Raw Data and CREED: Rise to Glory. Become a mythical Pirate Lord, captain a massive battle-ready ship and wield ancient magics as you embark on a larger-than-life nautical war for the ages.

Featuring game modes for every style of play, from single-player PvE to cooperative multiplayer gauntlets to PvP deathmatches, Battlewake delivers rip-roaring vehicular VR adventure and watery chaos.

