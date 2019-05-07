Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package Gets Professor Genki's Super Ethical Reality Climax Trailer - News

/ 248 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released a new trailer of Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package that features memorable moments of the game called Professor Genki's Super Ethical Reality Climax.

View it below:

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles