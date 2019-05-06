Days Gone Remains at the Top of the UK Charts, Mortal Kombat 11 Remains in 2nd - Sales

/ 146 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Days Gone has remained at the top on the UK charts in its second week, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending May 4. Sales for the game dropped 60 percent week-on-week.

Mortal Kombat 11 remained in second in its second week, as sales declined 74 percent. FIFA 19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 remain in third and fourth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Mart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Division 2 Forza Horizon 4 Anthem

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles