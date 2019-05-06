Days Gone Tops UK Monthly Charts for April - Sales

Days Gone has debuted at the top on the UK charts for the month of April 2019, according to GfK/UKIE. It did sell 38.8 percent fewer copies than Horizon: Zero Dawn did. The game did help push the PlayStation 4 to a 49 percent marketshare at retailers.

Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second place, despite only being available for five days. World War Z debuted in ninth, while Snooker 19 debuted in 28th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for April 2019 (March 31 - April 27):

Days Gone - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 - NEW The Division 2 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yoshi's Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice World War Z - NEW New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

