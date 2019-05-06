Days Gone Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 586 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Days Gone had a strong debut on the charts in France with the standard edition debuting in first, while the Special Edition debuted in third, according to SELL.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Days Done Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone: Special Edition

Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition FIFA 19

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Mortal Kombat 11: Kollector's Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles