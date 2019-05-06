Days Gone Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 586 Views
Days Gone had a strong debut on the charts in France with the standard edition debuting in first, while the Special Edition debuted in third, according to SELL.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Days Done
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Days Gone: Special Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition
- FIFA 19
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Yokai Watch 3
- Luigi's Mansion
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Mortal Kombat 11: Kollector's Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.