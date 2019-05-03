BioWare Remains '100% Committed to Anthem' - News

BioWare’s head of live service Chad Robertson via Twitter stated the developer is still committed to Anthem and is looking forward to showing off new content for the game the team has been working on.

Along with @BenIrvo and I, we've got a big team between Austin and Edmonton focused and motivated for improving the game. We appreciate your support and for being on this journey with us. — Chad Robertson (@crobertson_atx) May 3, 2019

Lead producer Michael Gamble added the speculation the studio was no longer committed to the game was incorrect.

There's been a lot of (incorrect) speculation on this. The studio's support and commitment to anthem HAS. NOT. CHANGED. https://t.co/uxwY3ADPRO — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) May 3, 2019

Anthem is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

