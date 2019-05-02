Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Director Says Sonic Will be Redesigned - News

The director for the live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Jeff Fowler, in a Tweet revealed the studio will be redesigning the look of Sonic in the movie following backlash from fans.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast ðŸ”§âœŒï¸ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Here is an overview of the movie:

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release in theaters on November 8, 2019.

