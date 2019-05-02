Azur Lane: Crosswave Coming West for PS4 in 2020 - News

Idea Factory International have announced that they will be bringing the Compile Heart and Felistella-developed 3D shooter game Azur Lane: Crosswave to the west in 2020. It will have both physical and digital releases in North America and Europe and Japanese voice-overs with English subtitles.

The game is based on the popular mobile hit Azur Wave which was first released in Japan in 2017.

Check out a description of the game from Idea Factory International below:

About Azur Lane

Azur Lane is a side-scrolling shooter created by Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi, originally released in 2017 for iOS and Android platforms. The Shanghai-based publisher, Yostar, published the Japanese and English version of the mobile game, popularizing the game to more mobile users across the world. The game takes place in a world where personified battleships from around the globe engage in side-scrolling shooter gameplay.

About Azur Lane: Crosswave

Azur Lane: Crosswave takes the spirit of the mobile game and uses the Unreal Engine to bring its characters to life in a massive 3D world, so fans can see them like they’ve never seen them before. The in-game character designs will also feature cel-shaded anime style 3D graphics that stay true to the original art.

Key Features

Ships at Bae – Players will need to defeat enemy ships and meet special criteria to unlock and customize new characters. Swap weapons and even cute accessories to fit your needs as the top commander of the seas! With a multitude of characters to collect each equipped with unique strengths and abilities and NPCs to unlock, every player will definitely find their favorite commander to customize!

– Players will need to defeat enemy ships and meet special criteria to unlock and customize new characters. Swap weapons and even cute accessories to fit your needs as the top commander of the seas! With a multitude of characters to collect each equipped with unique strengths and abilities and NPCs to unlock, every player will definitely find their favorite commander to customize! Ready Your Torpedoes and Set Sail – Before you set sail, players can prepare their character units, formations, and equipment. Customizing and preparing your formation ahead of battle is crucial!

– Before you set sail, players can prepare their character units, formations, and equipment. Customizing and preparing your formation ahead of battle is crucial! Glide and Weave – Don’t just sit out there like a buoy! Prepare yourself and input your attacks! Pay close attention to aerial bombs, underwater torpedoes, and incoming projectiles. Launch and aim your torpedoes, shoot down incoming aerial attacks with your anti-air guns, and swiftly glide past any incoming missiles!

– Don’t just sit out there like a buoy! Prepare yourself and input your attacks! Pay close attention to aerial bombs, underwater torpedoes, and incoming projectiles. Launch and aim your torpedoes, shoot down incoming aerial attacks with your anti-air guns, and swiftly glide past any incoming missiles! Unreal Big Fish – Azur Lane: Crosswave uses the Unreal Engine and it brings your favorite 2D characters in the original mobile app come to life in this 3D, cel-shaded world!

