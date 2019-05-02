Inside Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster Developer Diary Released - News

Square Enix has released a new developer diary that provides an inside look on Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster. There are interview with Yoshinori Kitase, Takashi Katano, Momotu Toriyama, and Yusuke Naora.

Inside FINAL FANTASY X|X-2 HD Remaster takes a look at some of the secrets and anecdotes from the development of the game, featuring interviews with Yoshinori Kitase (Producer), Takashi Katano (Event Main Programmer), Momotu Toriyama (X Event Director | X-2 Director) and Yusuke Naora (X Art Director). The fourth in an ongoing series of developer featurettes, “Inside FINAL FANTASY” takes viewers on a deep dive into the legacy of the series bringing together interviews with a variety of original creators, artists and developers.

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

