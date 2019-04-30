Vambrace: Cold Soul Story Trailer Released - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Devespresso Games have released the story trailer for the upcoming adventure game, Vambrace: Cold Soul.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Take on the role of Evelia Lyric as you embark on several expeditions that will truly test your mettle as a leader. Before departing, visit the recruiting board to assemble your team. Each member brings their unique strengths and abilities to combat and the expedition itself. Craft new items from old loot, make sure your party is properly equipped, and journey to the surface to fulfill your objectives. The path ahead will be fraught with difficulties, but every one of the game’s seven chapters offers unique challenges emphasizing different party combinations and a high level of replayability.

Lyric comes into ownership of an ancient relic known as the Aetherbrace, after her father’s passing. She then embarks from the human realm of Edena on an expedition into the frigid, Dwarven kingdom of Dokkheim. It is there she hopes to find answers that may reveal more about the strange artifact and her father’s mysterious past. In the story trailer, Evelia Lyric makes her fateful journey to the cursed city of Icenaire.

Vambrace: Cold Soul will launch for Windows PC on May 28, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q3 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles