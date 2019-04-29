Quantcast
World War Z Debuts 3rd in the French Charts - VGChartz
by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 4 hours ago / 337 Views

Having sold one million units worldwide, World War Z was expected to dent the current Switch domination in France. SELL shows today that it did, but not enough to lead the market this week, with the PS4 version landing in 3rd place on the overall chart.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4
  1. World War Z
  2. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man
Xbox One
  1. World War Z
  2. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
  1. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Yoshi's Crafted World
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Yokai Watch 3
  2. Mario Kart 7
  3. Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
PC
  1. The Sims 4
  2. Farming Simulator 2019
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2

