World War Z Debuts 3rd in the French Charts - Sales

Having sold one million units worldwide, World War Z was expected to dent the current Switch domination in France. SELL shows today that it did, but not enough to lead the market this week, with the PS4 version landing in 3rd place on the overall chart.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

World War Z Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Marvel's Spider-Man

Xbox One

World War Z Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yoshi's Crafted World

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch 3 Mario Kart 7 Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

