World War Z Debuts 3rd in the French Charts

Having sold one million units worldwide, World War Z was expected to dent the current Switch domination in France. SELL shows today that it did, but not enough to lead the market this week, with the PS4 version landing in 3rd place on the overall chart.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- World War Z
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- World War Z
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Yokai Watch 3
- Mario Kart 7
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
