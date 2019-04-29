Days Gone Beats Out Mortal Kombat 11 to Debut at the Top of the UK Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 346 Views
Days Gone has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending April 27. The game sold 38.8 percent less than Horizon: Zero Dawn did in 2017. However, the game did have the biggest launch in 2019.
Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second. Sales for the game were 43.6 percent lower than 2015’s Mortal Kombat X.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):
- Days Gone - NEW
- Mortal Kombat 11 - NEW
- FIFA 19
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Division 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Forza Horizon 4
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- World War Z
So Days Gone sold better than ALL versions of MK11 combined? That's actually rather impressive considering the reviews and such... hope it has a strong first week worldwide too.
Good. Screw MK11. They worked their dev team to death with 80 hours workweeks, and than have the gall to ask for MTX money.
Pretty impressive considering MK11 came out on all three systems and PC.