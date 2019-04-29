Days Gone Beats Out Mortal Kombat 11 to Debut at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

Days Gone has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending April 27. The game sold 38.8 percent less than Horizon: Zero Dawn did in 2017. However, the game did have the biggest launch in 2019.

Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second. Sales for the game were 43.6 percent lower than 2015’s Mortal Kombat X.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Days Gone - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 - NEW FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Forza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe World War Z

