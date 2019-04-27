Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Launch Date DLC Revealed - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Atlus has revealed the DLC that will launch alongside Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth in North America and Europe. The game will launch in the west on June 4.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is the list of DLC:

Sub-Persona: Orpheus Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Messiah Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Thanatos ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Thanatos Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Izanagi Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Magatsu-Izanagi ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: M. Izanagi Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Kaguya ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Kaguya Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Ariadne ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Ariadne Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Tsukiyomi ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Tsukiyomi Picaro ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Asterius ($1.99)

Sub-Persona: Asterius Picaro ($1.99)

Navi: Elizabeth & Theodore ($2.99)

Navi: Margaret & Nanako ($2.99)

Navi: Justine & Caroline ($2.99)

Battle BGM: Persona 3 Set ($2.99) – free from June 4 to July 2

Battle BGM: Persona 4 Set ($2.99) – free from June 4 to July 2

Battle BGM: Persona 5 Set ($2.99) – free from June 4 to July 2

Accessory: Experience Up ($0.99)

Accessory: Money Up ($0.99)

Accessory: Encounter Control ($0.99)

Item: Level Up Set ($0.99)

Item: Gourmet Set ($0.99)

Item: Movie Snack Set ($0.99)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles