Super Mario Maker 2 Pre-orders in Europe and Japan Includes a Stylus

posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo of Europe announced via Twitter that pre-ordering the physical version of Super Mario Maker 2 at retail stores will include a Nintendo Switch stylus. Pre-orders for the Limited Edition digital version on the eShop will also include the stylus, as well as a 12 month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

The stylus has only been confirmed for Europe and Japan.

Buying #SuperMarioMaker 2 digitally? You can get the stylus by pre-ordering the Limited Edition version on #NintendoSwitch #eShop. ✏️



Digital pre-orders will be available soon, so make sure you add the game to your Watch List on Nintendo eShop! — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 25, 2019

Super Mario Maker 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 28.

