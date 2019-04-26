World War Z Fights Its Way to the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

World War Z has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moves up to second place from seventh place the previous week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

World War Z Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Smash Bros. Utlimate The LEGO Movie 2 Video game Marvel's Spider-Man The Division 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Yoshi's Crafted World Final Fantaxy X/X-2 HD Remaster

