Dead or Alive 6 Ships 350,000 Units Worldwide - Sales

Koei Tecmo in its latest financial report announced Dead or Alive 6 has shipped 350,000 units worldwide as of March 31.

Dead or Alive 6 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 1.





