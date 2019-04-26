Dead or Alive 6 Ships 350,000 Units Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 255 Views
Koei Tecmo in its latest financial report announced Dead or Alive 6 has shipped 350,000 units worldwide as of March 31.
Dead or Alive 6 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 1.
2 Comments
This is probably due to Shimbori constantly backtracking in the media and the game being toned down in certain ways. Fans just didn't want to support that, it seems. It's an amazing game too, this is pretty sad to see. I only hope that Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo don't shelve the series.
Abysmal numbers for a developing team that creates an exceptionally well product. These guys should see the writing on the wall by now and use whatever platform they have with the DoA series and break the characters into other genres. They could go espionage/stealth with Bayman, Leon and Christie. Or tie the latter in with Helena in an action title. Or my personal favorite idea, Bass..Tina and La Mariposa in a wrestler. Even if sales of those aforementioned ideas are scarce, I have confidence in Team Ninja to deliver an experience of quality enough to help build momentum for their successors. It just doesn't make sense to me for a team of their magnitude to settle for those numbers. Unless their priority is solely delivering well polished games and sales aren't as important...