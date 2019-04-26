Madden NFL 20 Launches August 2, Patrick Mahomes Featured on the Cover - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports has announced Madden NFL 20 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via EA Origin on August 2. Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will be featured on the cover.

View reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Feel like a Superstar in Madden NFL 20, featuring an all-new career campaign empowering players to take the Superstar journey and become the Face of the Franchise: QB1. Starting August 2nd, Create your quarterback, and dominate the College Football Playoff. Show off at the NFL Combine to secure your spot on Draft Day. Unleash your X-Factor abilities on the league and achieve gridiron greatness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles